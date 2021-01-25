Insights into intracluster medium physics via the Sunyaev-Zel'dovich Effect

Sunyaev-Zel’dovich (SZ) observations of galaxy clusters are a valuable tool when probing the intracluster medium (ICM). Given the thermal SZ’s direct proportionality with electron pressure, the total SZ signal is a good measure of total thermal energy, and potentially can be related to total mass of the cluster. With respect to uncovering the physics of the ICM, the SZ is highly complementary to X-ray observations as it can better constrain the thermal pressure in low density or high-temperature regions. With the advent of high-resolution SZ instruments, SZ also presents the potential to independently constrain non-thermal pressure support through pressure fluctuation analyses. MUSTANG-2 observes at 90 GHz with 9” resolution on the GBT. We highlight recent works with MUSTANG-2 data which reveal insights into ICM physics.