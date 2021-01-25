Cluster Radio Relics

In my talk, I will review the main results obtained through low frequency observations of radio galaxies and their interaction with the intra-cluster medium in galaxy clusters. Thanks to the advent of low frequency instruments, such a LOFAR, it is now possible to reveal the aged plasma emitted from radiogalaxies throughout their entire life. Recent observations have provided important results on feedback between galaxies and the ICM, and have shown a complex interaction between cluster AGN and radio diffuse emission that permeate the ICM (radio halos, relics, and mini halos).