Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Cluster Radio Relics

Presentation #108.04 in the session “Understanding Extragalactic Jets: Simulations and Observations”.

by A. Bonafede
In my talk, I will review the main results obtained through low frequency observations of radio galaxies and their interaction with the intra-cluster medium in galaxy clusters. Thanks to the advent of low frequency instruments, such a LOFAR, it is now possible to reveal the aged plasma emitted from radiogalaxies throughout their entire life. Recent observations have provided important results on feedback between galaxies and the ICM, and have shown a complex interaction between cluster AGN and radio diffuse emission that permeate the ICM (radio halos, relics, and mini halos).

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
