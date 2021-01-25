Atmospheric Trace Species Abundances as Proxies for Identifying Exoplanet Surfaces

The Kepler mission has detected a wealth of exoplanets without any resemblances in the Solar System: sub-Neptunes (R p ~ 1.25–4 R Earth ). It is unclear if these intermediate-sized exoplanets are similar to the terrestrial planets, so-called “super-Earths”, where the gas-solid interfaces locate at a shallow pressure level (e.g., <100 bars), or if they like a scaled-down version of the ice giants, so-called “mini-Neptunes”, with a gas-solid/liquid interface (if there is any) located deeply at deep pressure levels (e.g., ≫1 kbar). Here we propose that the abundances of trace species in their atmospheres can be used as proxies for determining if these intermediate-sized exoplanets have shallow surfaces like the terrestrial planets. As an example, we used a state-of-the-art photochemical model [1] to simulate the atmospheric evolution of K2-18b and investigate the atmospheric trace compositions with surfaces located at different pressure and temperature levels (a 1-bar surface, a 10-bar surface, and deep surface). The location of the underlying solid surface has a significant impact on the atmospheric abundances of trace species primarily because the pressure-temperature condition at the lower boundary would determine whether the photochemically-formed complex organics can be recycled back to the atmosphere to replenish the reacted atmospheric species [2]. For K2-18b, we found that with a cool shallow surface (1 bar, ~600 K), where complex hydrocarbons cannot be recycled back to methane, the photochemical process would convert much of the CH 4 into stably-bonded CO and CO 2 , resulting a methane-poor atmosphere. If the exoplanet has a warmer, deeper surface (10 bar, ~1000 K), the photochemically-produced hydrocarbons would stay in equilibrium with CH 4 , but the CO and CO 2 abundances are larger compared to the case with no surface (or a very deep surface), and the CO-H 2 O-CH 4 system remains out of equilibrium. However, since CH 4 can be efficiently recycled at the warm surface from the complex hydrocarbons, the mixing ratio of CH 4 is similar to the model with no surface and much larger than the case with a shallow surface. [1] Moses, J. I., Line, M. R., Visscher, C., et al. 2013, ApJ, 777, 34 [2] Strobel, D. F.1969, JAS, 26, 906