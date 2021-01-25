Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

A Sensitive Search for Intermediate-Velocity Molecular Clouds with the Arecibo Observatory

Presentation #112.01 in the session “Origin of Cores and IMF”.

by A. Smith and D. Roshi
We present a sensitive search for OH 18-cm emission toward 14 sightlines at high galactic latitudes (|b| > 25 deg) using the 305-m radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory. These sightlines are coincident with previously unidentified intermediate-velocity clouds that consist mainly of neutral hydrogen (HI) but are suspected to have a sufficient molecular content so as to be detectable in molecular emission. Such clouds are known as Intermediate-Velocity Molecular Clouds (IVMCs), and only a handful are known to date. A recent HI/FIR correlation study (Roehser et al. 2016) indicates IVMCs may be abundant at the disk-halo interface of our galaxy, an important implication for models of the galactic ISM and star formation. Our observations place sensitive upper limits on the OH content of a sample of these clouds. We discuss our results within the context of existing models of the diffuse interstellar medium.

