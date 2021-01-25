CANDELS Meets GSWLC: Evolution of the Relationship Between Morphology and Star Formation Since z = 2

Galaxy morphology and its evolution over cosmic time hold important clues for understanding the regulation of star formation (SF). However, studying the relationship between morphology and SF has been hindered by the availability of consistent data at different redshifts. Our sample, combining CANDELS (0.8 < z < 2.5) and the GALEX-SDSS-WISE Legacy Catalog (GSWLC; z~0), has physical parameters derived using consistent SED fitting with flexible dust attenuation laws. We adopt visual classifications from Kartaltepe et al. 2015 and expand them to z~0 using SDSS images matching the physical resolution of CANDELS rest-frame optical images and deep FUV GALEX images matching the physical resolution of the CANDELS rest-frame FUV images. Our main finding is that disks with SF clumps at z~0 make a similar fraction (~15%) of star-forming galaxies as at z~2. The clumpy disk contribution to the SF budget peaks at z~1, rather than z~2, suggesting that the principal epoch of disk assembly continues to lower redshifts.