ALMA 1.3 mm observations of massive star forming region G35.2-0.74

We present ALMA 1.3 mm multi-configuration data of the massive star forming region G35.2-0.74. With a resolution of 0.2”, the dust continuum emissions are found to reside in several dense cores along a filament structure, consistent with previous observations. With a resolution of 0.03”, we detect 21 compact sources, most of which are associated with the filament structure. 4 of the 21 compact sources have corresponding centimeter point sources, and 2 of them are associated with hydrogen recombination lines, indicating highly concentrated photoionized regions around these massive forming stars. The rest compact sources are expected to be associated with low-mass protostars. The molecular line emissions of SO2, H2CO, and CH3OH show rotational structures around one of the main sources (core B), with SO2 emission probing inner and faster-rotating materials. There are apparent sub-structures in this rotational structure, including spiral-like streams and streams connecting to the nearby source (core A). The 12CO emissions reveal a complex outflow structure around Cores A and B, with multiple (at least three) potentially interacting flows. We derived the outflow mass and momentum rates, assuming a simple geometry and kinematics of the outflows. The derived momentum rate is consistent with the expectation of the outflow development model of massive star formation based on core accretion. Overall, our observations reveal a dynamic picture of a forming cluster of high and low-mass stars.