TESS Objects of Interest Catalog in the TESS Prime Mission and Beyond

We present over 2,500 exoplanet candidates identified with data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite during its two-year prime mission and the beginning of its extended mission. We describe the process used to identify TOIs, investigate the characteristics of the new planet candidates, and discuss some notable TESS planet discoveries. The TESS Objects of Interest (TOI) Catalog includes both new planet candidates found by TESS and previously-known planets recovered by TESS observations. Hundreds of TOIs are small planet candidates around nearby bright stars, which are well-suited for detailed follow-up observations.