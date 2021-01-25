Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

TKS V: A Multi-Planet System Around Bright Sun-like Star HD 191939

Presentation #117.03 in the session “Exoplanets 1”.

by J. Lubin, N. Batalha, I. Crossfield, C. Dressing, B. Fulton, A. Howard, D. Huber, H. Isaacson, S. Kane, E. Petigura, P. Robertson, A. Roy, L. Weiss, and TESS-Keck Survey
Planetary systems with multiple transiting planets present natural laboratories for testing planet formation theories. We characterize such a system, the bright (V=8.97) Sun-like star HD 191939 (TOI 1339) which hosts three transiting sub-Neptunes first discovered by TESS. In our RV time series of 100+ observations from Keck/HIRES and the APF, we find a non-transiting fourth planet and a fifth long-period companion. We measure the masses of all four planets and explore the dynamics of the system. We find the likelihood of planets c and d to be in mean-motion 4:3 resonance at ~50%. This system is ideal for further atmospheric follow up as it is bright and contains relatively low-mass planets.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
