Long-duration lightcurves for bright stars

I will present an initial overview of a new stellar variability catalog for bright stars. The underlying dataset is taken from the heliospheric imagers on both STEREO-A and STEREO-B satellites, observing a region around the ecliptic near and on either side of the sun. As such, they provide unique data inaccessible from other satellites or the ground. Typical observing cadences are one frame every 40 minutes, with un-interrupted visit times of ~20 days, repeating once per year. Typical magnitude ranges of observed sources range from 4th to 12th magnitude, with systematic uncertainties as small as milli-magnitudes. I will give an overview on data processing and photometry, and provide examples on how to access this dataset before the full release expected for early-mid 2021.