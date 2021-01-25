LISA Data Challenge: EMRIs

The European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA funded Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA) will detect new gravitational wave sources, opening the door for discovery in gravitational wave astronomy in the 2030s. LISA’s wide frequency detection range presents data analysis challenges, with many gravitational wave signals being significantly below the detector noise. The first LISA Data Challenge (LDC) simulates LISA data by injecting gravitational wave signals into an idealized instrument noise model, the goal of the challenge being to retrieve the gravitational wave information. The LDC for Extreme Mass Ratio Inspirals (EMRIs) contains a single simulated EMRI signal injected into instrument noise. EMRIs orbit for years before merging, allowing for precise measurements of the central Super Massive Black Hole (SMBH) parameters from the signal detected by LISA. The orbit of an EMRI is highly eccentric and complex, making for a complicated waveform. EMRI gravitational wave signals are multiple orders of magnitude lower than the detector noise and many other gravitational wave sources detected by LISA, making advances in data analysis strategies imperative for successful detection. By using the Mock LDC master code the noisy and noiseless EMRI data was successfully manipulated and plotted and the Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR) was calculated. A method to compare simulated EMRI signals with a range of parameters to the LDC EMRI injection is currently being formulated.