Resolved Maps of Optical Colors in Green Pea Galaxies

The study of nearby compact, star-forming galaxies is important in our understanding of high-redshift galaxies that contributed to the reionization of the universe. We analyze new images of nine such galaxies known as “Green Pea” galaxies (GPGs) taken by the ACS instrument on the Hubble Space Telescope (HST). GPGs are known for their high equivalent width O[III] 5007 emission line and high specific star-formation rates. All nine GPGs in this study are located at a redshift of z = 0.25. We observe these galaxies in the F555W and F850LP broadband filters that, at these redshifts, exclude most of the strong emission lines. With these data, we are able to separate the stellar and nebular contribution and thus study the stellar morphology in the rest frame optical regime for the first time.