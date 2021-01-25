Skip to main content
Neutron Capture Abundances in the Carbon Enhanced StarBD+42 2173: A Signature of the Intermediate (i-) Process?

by H. Khan, C. Sakari, and V. Placco
We present detailed abundances of a moderately metal-poor ([Fe/H] ~ -1), carbon-enhanced star, as derived from spectrum syntheses of a high-resolution spectrum (R = 31,500; obtained with the 3.5-m telescope at Apache Point Observatory). The abundances of the heaviest neutron-capture elements, particularly its Ba and Eu abundances, suggest that BD+42 2173 exhibits the chemical signature of the intermediate (i-) process. The implications of this result and potential origins for BD+42 2173 are discussed.

