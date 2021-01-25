Skip to main content
Published on Jan 11, 2021

The Compact UV Size of Green Pea Galaxies as Local Analogs of High-redshift Lyman-alpha Emitters

Presentation #126.07 in the session “AGN and Quasars”.

by K. Kim, S. Malhotra, J. Rhoads, and H. Yang
We study the dependence of Lyα escape from galaxies on UV continuum size and luminosity using a sample of 40 Green Pea (GP) galaxies, which are the best local analogs of high-redshift Lyα emitters (LAEs). We use the high angular resolution Cosmic Origins Spectrograph near-ultraviolet images from the Hubble Space Telescope to measure the UV size and luminosity. Like most galaxies the GPs show a log-normal size distribution. They also show a positive correlation between size and UV-continuum luminosity. The slope of the size-continuum luminosity relation for GPs is consistent with those of continuum-selected star-forming galaxies at low and high redshifts. A distinctive feature of GPs is a very compact typical radius of 0.31 kpc with a population spread (1σ) of 0.19 kpc. The peak of the size distribution and the intercept of the size-luminosity relation of GPs are noticeably smaller than those of continuum-selected star-forming galaxies at similar redshifts. There are statistically significant anti-correlations found between the circularized half-light radius, the Lyα equivalent width, and the Lyα escape faction, suggesting that small UV-continuum radii are crucial for Lyα emission. GPs and high-redshift LAEs have similar sizes, once spatial resolution effects are properly considered. Our results show that a compact size is crucial for escape of Lyα photons, and that Lyα emitters show constant characteristic size independent of their redshift.

