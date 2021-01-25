ALMA Observations and Multi-line Modeling of the Galaxy Center of NGC 3351

The CO-to-H 2 conversion factor (α CO ) is critical to studying molecular gas and star formation in galaxies. The value of α CO has been observed to vary in different regions of a galaxy, and it is dependent on environmental parameters such as gas densities and temperatures. Previous observations on ~kpc scales revealed lower α CO values in the centers of some nearby star-forming galaxies, including NGC 3351. We present new ALMA Band 3, 6, and 7 observations of 12CO, 13CO and C18O rotational lines on ~50 pc scales in the center of NGC 3351. Using multi-line modeling and a Bayesian likelihood analysis, we constrain possible values of the H 2 density, kinetic temperature, CO column density, and CO isotopologue abundances at each pixel. The α CO distribution can be derived from the CO column densities and then compared with other parameters. We present initial results from this analysis investigating the physical processes that control α CO in galaxy centers.