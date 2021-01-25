Life, the Universe and Everything... you ever wanted to know about the Astrophysics Source Code Library

Why does the Astrophysics Source Code Library (ASCL, ascl.net) exist? Does it include planetary software? Are the ASCL’s data available for download? What changes have occurred in astronomy in the past ten years that make publishing and getting credit for software easier? Does the ASCL mint DOIs for its entries? Do other disciplines have something analogous to the ASCL? What improvements have been added to the ASCL? This presentation answers all of these questions and more, and provides the rationale behind the ASCL’s actions. In addition, it provides tips and tricks for using the ASCL and leveraging the information in it to improve the discoverability and citation of your own research software.