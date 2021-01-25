Parameters of an eclipsing binary CP Psc based on photometric light curve and LAMOST low-resolution spectra

CP Psc is an interesting active eclipsing binary with a short orbital period of 0.684 days. We obtained VRI light curves of CP Psc using 85cm telescope at Xinglong station in 2013. CP Psc was also observed by LAMOST spectral survey with a resolution of about 1800 in Nov. 03, 2014. We obtained a low resolution spectrum with signal to noise of about 389 with exposure time of 1800 second. We determined its spectral type to be about G3. The spectroscopic parameters of CP Psc are: the effective temperature of 5692(15)K, log=4.18(0.0, Feh=-0.122(0.012). We used the updated Wilson&Deviney program to obtain the orbital and starspot parameters. We used the detached model with two starspots to explain the light curves and its asymmetry. The orbital inclination is about 69.46(0.04) degrees. The temperature of secondary component is about 3661(9)K. The potential of the primary and secondary components are 4.79(0.03) and 3.35(0.01). The contribution of the primary star of CP Psc to the total light is 0.915(0.003), 0.865(0.004), and 0.777(0.005) in VRI bands, respectively. We assumed the spot latitude are on the equator. The longitudes, radii and temperature factors for the two starspots are as follow: Spot1: 306 degree, 22 degree, 0.808; spot2: 44.8 degree, 18.6 degree, 0.793. The temperatures for the primary and secondary components are about 5620K and 3661(9)K.