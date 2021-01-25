CCD Measurements and Analyses of Double Star HJ 2668

We present updated CCD astrometric measurements of the separation and position angle for the double star HJ 2668 (WDS 13403+0726) using 0.4-meter telescopes from the Las Cumbres Observatory. Our images show a mean separation of 10.1 arcseconds and position angle of 293.9 degrees. We also supplement our work with Gaia data to estimate additional stellar properties and orbital parameters, and recommend that the nature of HJ 2668 be updated to a physical binary.