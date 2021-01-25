Chemical Abundances of Young Massive Clusters in NGC1313

We analyze spectroscopic observations of five young massive clusters (YMCs) in the barred spiral galaxy NGC 1313 to obtain detailed abundances from their integrated light. Our sample of YMCs was observed with the X-Shooter spectrograph on the Very Large Telescope (VLT). We make use of theoretical isochrones to generate synthetic integrated-light spectra, iterating on the individual elemental abundances until converging on the best fit to the observations. Our preliminary results give us the overall metallicities of the star clusters within NGC 1313. We observe an early trend where the metallicity of the stellar clusters decreases as their galactocentric distance increases.