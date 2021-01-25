A Spectral Component Analysis of the Breakthrough Listen 4-8GHz Detections of FRB121102

Among the group of transient radio sources known as Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs), none are nearly as well recognized as FRB121102. It is now believed that this repeating source is extremely abnormal because of the number and strength of its bursts. Observations of FRB121102 allow us to take a detailed look at how the emission from a single FRB source can vary. In Vishal et al. (ref 1) it is mentioned that 3 out of the 21 bursts detected show some component structure. Many of the bursts from repeating FRBs show components, which are sections of the burst that are separated from the rest of the emission by time. Vishal et al. also mentions that 3 more of the bursts show signs of having ‘unresolved components’, implying that these bursts may have had a component structure but, due to noise or dispersion, did not show resolved components when detected. I present a comparison of the fluence between the bursts with components and those with unresolved or no components. In this comparison I decrease the signal to noise ratio of bursts with resolved components in order to find the likelihood that those without components had components that became unresolved because of noise. In my preliminary results I find evidence that this may be the case and many of the bursts detected from repeating FRB sources are likely to have multiple components below the signal to noise threshold of detection.

