Radio Continuum Observations of Five Massive Protostars to Build Extended Spectral Energy Distributions

The SOFIA Massive (SOMA) star formation survey is composed of SOFIA-FORCAST observations that span a range of different environments and evolutionary stages. These observations are compared with a sequence of protostellar evolution and infrared continuum radiative transfer models exclusively developed for intermediate and high-mass stars to estimate parameters of the core and protostar. For this project, we present results of radio continuum data using new VLA observations and archival ATCA data for five intermediate- to high-mass protostellar objects that are a part of the SOMA sample. The centimeter continuum provides additional stringent tests of the models by constraining the ionizing luminosity of the source and helping to break degeneracies encountered when modeling the IR-only SEDs. We also analyze the morphology and spectral index of the centimeter continuum to study the nature of the radio emission near the protostar and the multiplicity in the region.