America’s Next Top UV Spectral Model: Building an SNR calculator for the ESCAPE Small Explorer Mission

In recent years, NASA has prioritized the discovery and characterization of habitable exoplanets, including investigating which star-planet systems are conducive to habitable conditions. The ESCAPE Small Explorer mission, currently in Phase A development, supports this goal by measuring the EUV and FUV spectra of nearby stars and modeling their effects on planetary atmospheres. We have simulated ESCAPE spectra of Sun-like and M dwarf stars, taking into account effects of the ISM, airglow, order overlap, instrumental background, and photon noise. These models, projecting signal-to-noise ratio vs. wavelength, provide the expectations for ESCAPE’s ability to measure the UV spectral irradiance of stars observed in two spectral surveys. We will present representative stellar spectra and signal-to-noise metrics in key EUV and FUV lines for the ESCAPE baseline mission.