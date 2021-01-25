Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

A Joint Analysis of TESS Cycles 1 and 3 Observations

Presentation #134.02 in the session “Exoplanets with TESS”.

by E. A. Gilbert, T. Barclay, P. Plavchan, and AU Mic Consortium
AU Mic is a young (20 Myr), pre-Main Sequence M dwarf star that was observed in the first sectors of observation of Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) mission Cycles 1 and 3. This target possesses a wide variety of sources of photometric variability that are readily apparent in the TESS light curves; spots induce modulation in the light curve, flares are present throughout manifesting as sharp rises with slow exponential decay phases, and transits of AU Mic b may be seen by eye as dips in the light curve. We present a combined analysis of both TESS Cycle 1 and Cycle 3 AU Mic light curves. We compare flare rates between both observations, analyze the spot evolution, refine the parameters for AU Mic b, and investigate candidate transits present in each light curve. We demonstrate novel modeling techniques to fit each of these types of variability using Gaussian Processes.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
