Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Hundreds of new periodic signals detected in the first year of TESS with the weirddetector

Presentation #134.04 in the session “Exoplanets with TESS”.

by J. Chakraborty, A. Wheeler, and D. Kipping
Published onJan 11, 2021
Hundreds of new periodic signals detected in the first year of TESS with the weirddetector

We apply the weirddetector, a nonparametric signal detection algorithm based on phase dispersion minimization, in a search for low duty-cycle periodic signals in the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) photometry. Our approach, in contrast to commonly used model-based approaches specifically for flagging transits, eclipsing binaries, or other similarly periodic events, makes minimal assumptions about the shape of a periodic signal, with the goal of finding “weird” signals of unexpected or arbitrary shape. In total, 248,301 TESS sources from the first-year Southern sky survey are run through the weirddetector, of which we manually inspect the top 21,500 for periodicity. To minimize false-positives, we here only report on the upper decile in terms of signal score, a sample for which we obtain 97% recall of TESS eclipsing binaries and 62% of the TOIs. In our sample, we find 377 previously unreported periodic signals, for which we make a first-pass assignment that 26 are ultra-short periods (<0.3 d), 313 are likely eclipsing binaries, 28 appear planet-like, and 10 are miscellaneous signals.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with