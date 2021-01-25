Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Eta Carinae leaves a curious ladder for us to climb....

Presentation #136.01 in the session “Massive Stars in Colliding Wind Binaries”.

by T. R. Gull, H. Hartman, and the Eta Carinae Zoom Team
A systematic study of the narrow absorption lines formed on the spectrum of Eta Carinae done by Gull, Kober & Nielsen (2006 ApJS 163, 173) listed a most curious series of 35 velocity systems ranging from -122 to -1074 km/s spaced at intervals of 10 to 15 km/s with gaps between. After many years of studying the wind-wind interactions of the central massive binary, we suggest that this velocity series is a record of periastron events extending over several centuries and may provide important clues as to when the two major eruptions occurred.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
