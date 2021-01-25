The long-period orbit of the dust-producing Wolf-Rayet binary WR 125

Recently the binary system WR 125, WC7+O, began a dust creation episode seen with an infrared outburst. This is the first time since 1991 that this type of activity has been observed for WR 125, leading to the first determination of a period: 28.1 years. We began collecting spectra of WR 125 to constrain the orbit, on the assumption that this system will produce dust near periastron, similarly to WR 140. We present the infrared light curves showing the similarities between the 1990s dust event and the current dust event, as well as the first measured radial velocities for the system to begin constraining the orbit. Based on data taken with Gemini Observatory and Keck Observatory. This research was partially supported through Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Faculty Innovative Research in Science and Technology (FIRST) Program as well as its Undergraduate Research Institute.