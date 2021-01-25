Skip to main content
CO-dark Molecular Gas and Star Formation across the Nearby Spiral Galaxy NGC 6946

Presentation #137.01 in the session “Assessing the Impact of Stellar Feedback”.

by R. Klein, F. Bigiel, I. De Looze, A. Krabbe, D. Cormier, A. Barnes, C. Fischer, A. Bolatto, A. Bryant, S. Colditz, N. Geis, R. Herrera-Camus, C. Iserlohe, A. Leroy, H. Linz, L. Looney, S. Madden, A. Poglitsch, J. Stutzki, and W. Vacca
We present SOFIA/FIFI-LS observations of the [CII] 158 μm cooling line across the nearby spiral galaxy NGC 6946. We combine these with UV, IR, CO and HI data to compare [CII] emission to dust properties, SFR, H2 and HI at 560 pc scales via stacking by environment (spiral arms, interarm and center), radial profiles, and individual, beam-sized measurements. We attribute 73% of the [CII] luminosity to arms, 19% and 8% to center and interarm region, respectively. [CII]/TIR, [CII]/CO and [CII]/PAH radial profiles are largely constant, but rise at large radii (> 8kpc) and drop in the center (“[CII]-deficit”). This increase at large radii and the observed decline with the 70/100 μm dust color are likely driven by radiation field hardness. We find a near proportional [CII]-SFR scaling relation for beam-sized regions, though the exact scaling depends on methodology. [CII] also becomes increasingly luminous relative to CO at low SFR (interarm or large radii), likely indicating more efficient photodissociation of CO and emphasizing the importance of [CII] as an H2 and SFR tracer in such regimes. Based on the observed [CII] and CO radial profiles and different models, we find αCO to increase with radius, in line with the observed metallicity gradient. The low αCO and low [CII]/CO ratios imply little CO-dark gas across NGC 6946, in contrast to estimates in the Milky Way.

