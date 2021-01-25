Expansion of an H II Region Bubble in the Nessie Nebula Triggers Star Formation in the IRDC Filament

Using the GREAT instrument aboard the airborne SOFIA observatory, we have imaged [C II] 157.74 micron and [O I] 63.18 micron line emission from a bright photodissociation region (PDR) associated with an ionized “bubble” located in the Nessie Nebula, a filamentary infrared dark cloud. A comparison of SOFIA data with ATCA radio data shows that the bubble has a classic PDR structure, with a uniform progression from ionized gas (traced by radio continuum), to photodissociated gas (traced by [C II] and [O I]), and on to molecular gas (traced by NH 3 ) from the interior to the exterior of the bubble. The bubble is expanding into the Nessie Infrared Dark Cloud filament. At the location of the interaction, a luminous YSO has formed, indicating that feedback from the expanding bubble has triggered the formation of the YSO. Successive triggering of star-formation along the filament as the bubble expands may explain the large cluster of stars toward the western edge of the bubble and its unusual tear-drop shape.