Highly asymmetric broad-line profiles in active galactic nuclei as a consequence of partial dust obscuration. III. Balmer decrements and line profile variability

If the highly asymmetric displaced Balmer line peaks seen in some AGNs are due to partial obscuration of the broad-line region, as proposed by Gaskell & Harrington (2018) and if the dust is not very optically thick the obscuration of the broad Balmer lines should be wavelength dependent. We find that differences in the Balmer decrement across broad lines with highly asymmetric profiles show that, as predicted, the decrement is steeper for the parts of the profile predicted to be more obscured. The obscuring dust clouds are expected to be moving. We consider different possible directions of motion (co-rotation and outflow) and show that the observed variety of profile changes can be explained.