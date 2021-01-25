Spectropolarimetry of Gamma-Ray Active and Quiescent Blazars with SALT

The broad line region (BLR) of blazars has generally been modeled as a thin spherical shell approximately 0.1pc from the central engine. Recent temporally resolved, multiwavelength studies suggest a more complex and dynamic BLR structure may be required to fit the observational data. We report on an ongoing study of the emission line and optical linear polarization variability properties of a sample of southern hemisphere, radio-loud blazars to constrain BLR kinematics and present data for radio-loud quasar PKS 0637-75 here. The medium resolution (R ~ 2000) optical spectropolarimetric data used for this study are obtained approximately bi-weekly from the Robert Stobie Spectrograph on the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT) in Sutherland, South Africa.