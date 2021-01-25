Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

ASASSN-14ko is a Periodic Nuclear Transient in ESO 253-G003

Presentation #138.07 in the session “AGN and Quasars 1”.

by A. V. Payne, B. Shappee, J. Hinkle, P. Vallely, C. Kochanek, T. Holoien, K. Auchettl, K. Stanek, T. Thompson, J. Neustadt, M. Tucker, J. Armstrong, J. Brimacombe, P. Cacella, R. Cornect, L. Denneau, M. Fausnaugh, H. Flewelling, D. Grupe, A. Heinze, L. Lopez, B. Monard, J. Prieto, A. Schneider, S. Sheppard, J. Tonry, and H. Weiland
Published onJan 11, 2021
ASASSN-14ko is a Periodic Nuclear Transient in ESO 253-G003

We present the discovery that ASASSN-14ko is a unique and highly unusual periodically flaring AGN at the center of the galaxy ESO 253-G003. At the time of ASASSN-14ko’s discovery by the All-Sky Automated Survey for Supernovae (ASAS-SN), this transient event was classified as a supernova close to the nucleus. The subsequent six years of V- and g-band ASAS-SN observations reveal that ASASSN-14ko has nuclear flares occurring at regular intervals. The eighteen observed outbursts show a decreasing period over time, with a mean period of 114.4±0.4 days and a period derivative of -0.002±0.0003. Recent outbursts in May 2020 and September 2020, which took place as predicted, revealed a UV bright, blackbody spectral energy distribution similar to tidal disruption events (TDEs). However, X-ray flux decreased during the outbursts by an order of magnitude. In addition, TESS observed an outburst during Sectors 4-6, revealing a rise time of 5.60±0.05 days in the optical and a decline that is best fit with an exponential model. We currently favor a repeated partial TDE scenario to explain ASASSN-14ko’s periodic outbursts.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with