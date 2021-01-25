Skip to main content
Interactions of AGN Outflow and Star-Forming Regions in Nearby Seyfert Galaxies

Presentation #138.12 in the session “AGN and Quasars 1”.

by G. E. Polack, D. Crenshaw, B. Meena, and M. Revalski
We present the current progress of an ongoing research effort to understand the interactions between AGN feedback and star-formation using spatially resolved observations of nearby (z < 0.05) Seyfert galaxies. Utilizing Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) spectra from the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) and Apache Point Observatory’s (APO) Dual Imaging Spectrograph (DIS), we measure emission line ratios along the spatial extent of the narrow-line region (NLR). We then construct Baldwin, Phillips, and Terlevich (BPT) diagrams and kinematic plots for the resulting points and analyze them as they relate to distance from the centers of the AGN. We compare our BPT diagrams with HST color images to identify regions of star formation within the Seyfert host galaxies and investigate their connection to the kinematics of the outflowing gas.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
