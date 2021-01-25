Studying the tori of Polar-scattered Seyfert 1 galaxies in the Infrared

AGN unification models postulate the presence of a dusty circum-nuclear obscuring structure, referred to as the ‘torus’. The orientation of this torus, initially believed to be a homogenous toroid, to the line of sight explains most of the observational differences between Seyfert 1 and 2 galaxies in these models. However, these models could not explain the presence of intermediate Seyfert galaxies. Recent developments have hinted towards the presence of a clumpy torus instead of the traditional “donut” torus as a solution. A good understanding of these nonhomogeneous tori is still lacking, especially for the less-obscured Seyfert 1 galaxies. We present first results from a study of the torus structure in Polar-scattered Seyfert 1 galaxies, a sub-group of Seyfert 1s, using archival IR data, including those from Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE). To obtain insight into the torus structure, we analyze the data using the “CLUMPY” torus model. We discuss our modeling results in the context of other torus studies.