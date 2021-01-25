Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Building the ROSIE Integral Field Unit for the Magellan IMACS Imaging Spectrograph

Presentation #139.01 in the session “Ground-based Optical Instrumentation and Performance”.

by R. C. McGurk, S. A. Shectman, C. Ma, and L. Aslan
We are building an image slicing integral field unit (IFU) to integrate into the IMACS wide-field imaging spectrograph on the Magellan Baade Telescope at Las Campanas Observatory. This instrument will be called the Reformatting Optically-Sensitive IMACS Enhancing IFU, or ROSIE IFU. The 50"×54" field of view will be pre-sliced into four 13"×54" subfields, and then each subfield will be divided into 21 0.6"×54" slices by an image slicer. ROSIE IFU will provide visible wavelength coverage of 1800 Angstroms at a spectral resolution R=2000. We are in the midst of mounting optics writing software. The ROSIE IFU will enable the efficient mapping of extended objects such as nebulae, galaxies, or outflows, making it a powerful addition to IMACS.

