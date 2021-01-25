Results of drift scanning to optimize the SNR in the mid-infrared

Chopping and nodding is made to reduce the effects of the time variable components of (a) sky variation and (b) array background in the mid-infrared waveband when observing from the ground. This process, however, has many issues including reduced on-object photon collection time, demands on the secondary mirror, and nodding the telescope to remove the radiative offset imprinted by the chopping. Some groups are experimenting with drift-scanning, and in this poster we present the results of our test observations using the CanariCam MIR instrument on the 10.4m GranTeCan.