Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Results of drift scanning to optimize the SNR in the mid-infrared

Presentation #139.03 in the session “Ground-based Optical Instrumentation and Performance”.

by A. Torres-Quijano, C. Packham, and Sergio José Fernández Acosta
Published onJan 11, 2021
Results of drift scanning to optimize the SNR in the mid-infrared

Chopping and nodding is made to reduce the effects of the time variable components of (a) sky variation and (b) array background in the mid-infrared waveband when observing from the ground. This process, however, has many issues including reduced on-object photon collection time, demands on the secondary mirror, and nodding the telescope to remove the radiative offset imprinted by the chopping. Some groups are experimenting with drift-scanning, and in this poster we present the results of our test observations using the CanariCam MIR instrument on the 10.4m GranTeCan.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with