Wayne State University’s Zowada Observatory: Characterization and Pipeline

Dan Zowada Memorial Observatory was gifted to Wayne State University in August 2018. The fully robotic 20" telescope and imaging system are located in the dark skies of New Mexico. Once it has been fully characterized and an image processing pipeline put in place, Zowada Observatory will be particularly suited to time domain astronomy: the observation of variable objects, such tidal disruption events, supernovae, and active galactic nebulae. A software suite has been developed for image reduction and alignment, and calculation of absolute photometry in g, r, i and z Sloan filters. Limiting magnitudes as a function of integration time have been measured, along with uncertainties. FWHM and observing conditions available at Zowada have been assessed. Characterization and measurements of capabilities will support WSU research, our participation in research partnerships, classroom education and outreach.