A Search for Blue Lurkers in the Open Cluster NGC 6791 Applying an Image-Subtraction Reduction Pipeline to the Kepler Superstamp

The original Kepler mission observations included a super-stamp of the open cluster NGC 6791, a cluster of particular interest as one of the oldest and most metal rich open clusters in the Milky Way. We present initial results of a forthcoming catalog of 100 ppm or better photometric-precision light-curves of stars in the NGC 6791 super-stamp, along with the surrounding field Kepler Objects of Interest postage stamps. We apply an image subtraction reduction pipeline useful for crowded fields of the core of open clusters, as used for K2 super-stamps by Soares-Furtado et al. 2017. This work will provide light curves and analyses of all identified variable stars in the cluster. In particular, we intend to use these data to search for only the second population of blue lurkers. We also anticipate unforeseen discoveries in this benchmark open cluster due to the precision of the light curves and quantity of resolved objects. We have underway a WIYN Open Cluster Study radial-velocity survey of the cluster to support analyses of these discovered objects to V = 18. We intend to apply this pipeline for similar analyses on the other three open cluster super-stamps in the Kepler field. The authors acknowledge funding support from NSF AST-1714506, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the J.D. Fluno Family Distinguished Graduate Fellowship, and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.