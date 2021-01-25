Exploring Stellar Flares of the M dwarf YZ CMi Through Multiwavelength Radio Observations

The purpose of this research is to examine explosive magnetic reconnection sites that occur on the surface of M-dwarf stars. These stellar flares are interesting because they are more extreme than solar flares and provide atypical ways to examine planet habitability. The data were collected using the Very Large Array (VLA) where YZ CMi was observed simultaneously at 2-4 GHz (S-band), 6-8 GHz (C-band), and 13-14 and 16-17 GHz (Ku-band), over the course of 5 hours. In this study we detected the decay phase of a flare and we learned that it was brightest at higher frequencies like Ku-band. As a follow-up the radio data will be combined with contemporaneous optical and ultraviolet observations.