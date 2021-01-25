Searching for QPPs in M dwarf Flares in the GALEX survey

We examine time-resolved flares on nearby M dwarfs observed serendipitously by GALEX in the ultraviolet for evidence of quasi-periodic pulsations (QPP) with characteristic periods <10 minutes. GALEX is well-suited for this analysis due to its millisecond resolution of photon events and a bandpass in which the contrast is maximized between the M dwarfs and flares. The processes that give rise to QPPs are not currently well understood, and there have been few prior observations of short-period QPPs on stars other than the sun.