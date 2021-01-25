Radio Detection of 2MASSJ05082729-2101444 in VLASS epoch 1

We explore a list of sources from the Vanishing and Appearing Sources during a Century of Observations project (VASCO) and a list of M-dwarfs from the Calar Alto high-Resolution search for M dwarfs with Exo-earths with Near-infrared and optical Echelle Spectrographs (CARMENES) survey at radio wavelengths. We utilized observations from the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array Sky Survey (VLASS) epoch 1 which observed at a frequency of 3 GHz. In doing so, we identified radio detections from two objects, an M5 Dwarf 2MASS J05082729-2101444 at a distance of 48.66 parsecs and a G-band magnitude of 13.09, and an M5.5 dwarf LSPM J1733+1655 at a distance of 16.03 parsecs and a B-band magnitude of 16.13. For 2MASS J05082729-2101444, we measured a flux density of 4.1 ± 0.2 mJy and calculated the spectral radio luminosity to be 3.456 × 10²⁵erg/s which is intermediate between luminosities of flares from active stellar objects and intermediate-ages M-dwarf flares. A search of archival and survey data yielded no prior observations of 2MASS J05082729-2101444 in the radio wavelength. For LSPM J1733+1655, we measured a total flux of 1.44±0.42 mJy and calculated a spectral radio luminosity of 4.42 · 10¹⁴ erg s-1 Hz-¹. We conclude that the radio detection of LSPM J1733+1655 was the result of a flare from an active star. The calculated luminosity of 2MASS J05082729-2101444 suggests a flare from either an active star or an active binary, however, radial velocity calculations from CARMENES do not indicate binarity. The SAO REU program is funded in part by the National Science Foundation REU and Department of Defense ASSURE programs under NSF Grant no. AST-1852268, and by the Smithsonian Institution.