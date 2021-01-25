Producing Synthetic Observations of Dust Emission

When stars are very young and are in the early stages of formation, they are called protostars. As they evolve and accumulate mass from circumstellar disks, they produce protostellar outflows. Protostellar outflows are made of gas and dust that never reach the young star, interacting with a dusty envelope and being ejected into space. In this contribution, I will present synthetic observations of protostellar dust outflows at different masses and different viewing angles. Using densities taken from Staff et al. (2019), I used RADMC-3D to calculate the dust temperatures and produced images at different wavelengths for the evolving young stellar object at 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 and 24 solar masses. Ongoing work includes using CASA, Common Astronomy Software Applications to produce images at wavelengths relevant to the Atacama Large Millimeter/sub-millimeter Array (ALMA) or Very Large Telescope (VLT).