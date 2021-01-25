The Search for Dust in the Outflows of Low Mass Protostars Using ALMA

The presence of dust inside magnetohydrodynamic disk winds has been suggested but never directly observed. The observational detection of dust would put constraints upon the dust content of outflows as well as the initial conditions for planet formation around low mass protostars. I am investigating the dust content in the winds emanating from Class 0 and Class I systems. This study began with an archival search using the ALMA Science Archive, resulting in a list of low mass protostellar sources observed with sufficiently high angular resolution. Next, preliminary imaging was done by an affiliated student group to determine the best candidates for the detection of dust. I performed extensive re-imaging of multiband observations from several sources to constrain the dust content in outflows. Ongoing work will analyze the characteristics of the dust content, comparing models with observations to explain the mechanism for dust entrainment in protostellar winds.