The afterglow of GW170817 from every angle

If GW170817 is representative of short GRBs from neutron star mergers, what is the probability that a given neutron star merger found by LIGO/Virgo will have a detectable afterglow? To answer this question, we first model the afterglow observations of GW170817, including VLBA position measurements, using the energy distribution from a simulated short GRB (Lazzati et al. 2017a). This gives us best-fit parameters for the electron index (p), electron energy fraction (ε e ), magnetic field energy fraction (ε B ), ISM density (n ISM ), and observing angle (θ). We then use these parameters to determine the X-ray, optical, and radio brightness of the afterglow as a function of observer angle and distance, to determine how likely it is that an afterglow identical to that of GW170817 would be detectable.