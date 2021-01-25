Gravitational Wave Memory from Asymmetric Core-Collapse Supernovae

Gravitational wave memory from core-collapse supernova is a permanent deformation of spacetime. In this talk we will discuss a) the properties of this deformation in terms of frequency content, energy, and angular dependencies outside the source, b) possible interpretations in terms of simplified explosion morphologies, and c) discuss how these signals appear in the dada of laser interferometers. This research was partially supported through Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Faculty Innovative Research in Science and Technology (FIRST) Program.