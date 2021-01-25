Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Gravitational Wave Memory from Asymmetric Core-Collapse Supernovae

Presentation #146.01 in the session “Gravitational Waves and Multi-messenger Astronomy”.

by C. Richardson, M. Zanolin, H. Andresen, M. Szczepanczyk, K. GIll, and A. Wongwathanarat
Gravitational wave memory from core-collapse supernova is a permanent deformation of spacetime. In this talk we will discuss a) the properties of this deformation in terms of frequency content, energy, and angular dependencies outside the source, b) possible interpretations in terms of simplified explosion morphologies, and c) discuss how these signals appear in the dada of laser interferometers. This research was partially supported through Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Faculty Innovative Research in Science and Technology (FIRST) Program.

