Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

A Smaller and More Sensitive Gravitational Wave Detector

Presentation #146.02 in the session “Gravitational Waves and Multi-messenger Astronomy”.

by S. C. Mackey, Z. Zhou, and S. M. Shahriar
Superluminal lasers are lasers with a group velocity faster than the vacuum speed of light. Such a laser exhibits negative dispersion and thus an extremely sensitive relation between its lasing frequency and the length of its optical cavity. A gravitational wave detector can be constructed by using two superluminal lasers and measuring the beat frequency between them that results when an incident gravitational wave causes a change in the cavity length. A detector built in this way would be significantly smaller than existing detectors and potentially have a much higher sensitivity. We are investigating the behavior of superluminal lasers for this application and the necessary parameters to realize the construction of the detector.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
