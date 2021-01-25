SCIMMA: Collaboration and information transfer cyberinfrastructure for Multi-Messenger Astrophysics

The Scalable CyberInfrastructure for Multi-Messenger Astronomy (SCIMMA) collaboration is building cyberinfrastructure tools for real-time Multi-Messenger Astrophysics (MMA). Consulting with the MMA community, SCIMMA has prototyped two key cyberinfrastructure products: SCIMMA Hopskotch, which is a next-generation publish-subscribe system, and an integration of Identity and Access Management systems into MMA cyberinfrastructure. With a growing community of researchers and cyberinfrastructure professionals, SCIMMA is also conceptualizing the organization necessary to ensure engagement and sustainability.