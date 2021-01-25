Inferring Multiband IMBH Populations from Cosmological Simulations

Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory(LIGO)/Virgo’s recent detection of gravitational waves from an intermediate mass black hole (IMBH) binary merger with a combined mass of 150 solar masses has sparked speculation as to whether IMBHs such as these are a natural consequence of binary stellar evolution. Using the inferred rates for IMBH mergers from gravitational wave observations, we seeded the Illustris, a cosmological N-body simulation, with a suite of stellar population models that extend into the IMBH range. We present preliminary results of the expected population that will be seen in future detectors such as the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (LISA), Cosmic Explorer and Einstein Telescope, including the prospect for multiband observations.