NGC 6822 as a probe of morphological evolution of dwarf galaxies

Rotationally supported dwarf irregular galaxies appear to transition into dispersion supported dwarf spheroidal galaxies in the presence of a massive hot galaxy. However, in many dwarf irregulars, the old red Giant branch population is dispersion supported. The transition between the rotation supported gas and the dispersion supported stellar population over time may reveal information about the formation history of these dwarf irregulars. As the nearest isolated dwarf irregular galaxy, NGC 6822 allows for a detailed study of this dynamical transition. I will discuss some current analysis of the evolution of the evolution support with metallicity in the red giant branch star as well as how future observations can expand upon this work.