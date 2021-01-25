Skip to main content
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Star Clusters in Interacting Dwarf Galaxies: Dwarf Merger 1529+26

Presentation #147.06 in the session “Dwarf & Irregular Galaxies”.

by T. N. Hai, S. Stierwalt, K. Johnson, G. Privon, D. Patton, M. Putman, G. Besla, N. Kallivayalil, and S. Liss
Published onJan 11, 2021
We will present resolved star clusters identified from high spatial resolution HST imaging of dwarf-dwarf galaxy merger dm1529+26. The HST observations span broadband optical, broadband UV, and narrowband Halpha filters and image clusters at physical scales of approximately 8 pc. We will also present our analysis of these clusters, including color-magnitude data for each galaxy in the merger. This analysis studies the role of low-mass galaxy interactions in enhancing super star cluster formation. The merger we observe provides an example of star formation in isolated and low-metallicity environments which mirrors, and thus offers important insights into, the mode and conditions of cluster formation considered to be dominant in early galaxy assembly.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
