The ionization conditions of mismatched low-mass galaxy couples

We investigate dwarf galaxy pairs of different masses and distances in the Mapping Nearby Galaxies at Apache Point Observatory (MaNGA) survey to determine how galaxy interactions affect their ionization conditions. We selected the galaxy pairs so that the MaNGA galaxies were less massive at a ratio of one-fourth of the mass of their companion galaxies. We also chose galaxy pairs that were at a range of different distances from each other. We compared galaxies of different types to one another within their pairs and contrasted these results with the star-formation findings of Sun et al. (2020). We consequently investigated the differences between ionization conditions for these groups of galaxies to determine the influence mass and distance have on these pairs. These efforts in understanding ionization in dwarf galaxies will contribute to our knowledge of how elevated star formation in galaxy pairs affects their evolution. This work is based on MaNGA data from the fourth-generation Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS-IV) and is part of the Project No. 0034.