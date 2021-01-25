The Survey of HI in Extremely Low-mass Dwarfs: New Results from VLA Imaging

We present new Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) HI spectral line imaging of galaxies in the “Survey of HI in Extremely Low-mass Dwarfs”(SHIELD). The SHIELD galaxies enable detailed exploration of the physical properties of the systems at the faint end of the HI mass function. C configuration images from Large Program VLA/20A-330 probe the neutral interstellar medium on angular scales of 15 to 20 arcseconds (physical resolutions of ~200 to ~1100 parsecs at the distances of the sources). The sensitive three-dimensional cubes are collapsed to produce two-dimensional moment maps representing HI mass surface density and intensity weighted HI velocity. The HI images are interpreted in the context of the rich multi-wavelength SHIELD data suite.

This work is supported by NSF award 2009894 to Macalester College.